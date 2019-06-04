Poignant tribute to Ciara Lawlor at Kodaline concert

Pop band Kodaline paid a beautiful tribute to Kilkenny teenager Ciara Lawlor at their concert at St Anne's Park in Raheny on Saturday night.

The band played a song, Angel, which they have penned in memory of Ciara who died tragically at their concert in 2016.

Family and friends of the 17-year-old attended the concert.

"The night was so special and one we will never forget. Between family and friends, there were about 30 of us - the band were amazing," said Ciara's Mum, Eimear.