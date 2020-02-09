'Over the moon': Former Kilkenny Sinn Fein councillor reacts to initial result

Former Kilkenny Sinn Fein councillor David Kennedy says the party is 'over the moon' with early indications of the results of General Election 2020.

The Ballyhale man was among the three local councillors who lost their seat in Kilkenny less than a year ago in a disaster of a local election for the party. There were question marks over the Sinn Fein's efficacy in the constituency. But now, it seems Sinn Fein will return its strongest-ever result here.

"We certainly didn't see 16,000-plus first preference votes for Kathleen, but it just shows she's a hard worker," said Mr Kennedy.

"She's hit the two counties hard. She's two offices in the constituency which no other TD has. So that I think has to be a benefit to the people of Carlow-Kilkenny and they've come out and they've voted."

Friends and supporters of the party have turned out in force at the count in Lyrath Hotel this afternoon.