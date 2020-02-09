Watch: 'Last seat looks between Aylward and Noonan' - FG candidate Patrick O' Neill

Fine Gael General Election candidate and local councillor Patrick O' Neill has said it looks like it will be a two-way fight for the final seat in Carlow-Kilkenny.

The Bennettsbridge man looks set to poll around 3,500-4,000 votes, meaning he will miss out on a seat in the five-seat constituency.

"[I'm] a little bit disappointed with my own vote but the tide has been against us - three and a half weeks is a short campaign as a new candidate," said Cllr O' Neill.

"I think I can be proud of my efforts when I reflect on it now over the next couple of weeks. How it's going to shape up is going to be very interesting. I think you're guaranteed two Fianna Fail, a Sinn Fein, and I think it will be one Fine Gael more than likely.

"Then the last seat will probably be between Bobby Aylward and Malcolm Noonan the way I am looking at it. Will Malcolm do what Mary White did a couple of years back and come from nowhere there to overtake Bobby as he should be more transfer friendly now as all the candidates on the left side are eliminated?"

The Fine Gael councillor said that on the doorsteps there was an element of frustration, and people not being sure who to vote for. On the prospect of another general election taking place in the coming weeks and months, Cllr O' Neill said that ideally people had had their say, and it was up to those elected to now form a government.

"There's nobody wants to go back to the polls," he said.

"And it's not going to change much at the end of the day. This election was coming for a couple of years, people have had their say now, and on the basis of that - whatever way it ends up - someone is going to have to form a government."