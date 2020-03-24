CORONAVIRUS
Video: A practical way to cope when feeling overwhelmed or stressed
A message from a health and social care professional in the South East, as we strive to stop #StoptheSpread
A counselling psychologist working in the South East Community Healthcare’s Primary Care services in Wexford has shared an interesting video that might help people feeling overwhelmed right now.
In this 80-second clip, Tara Audrey highlights a quick, easy and practical way to ground oneself when feeling overwhelmed or stressed.
The message is that it is worth taking a few minutes to be more so in the present for the remainder of your da Have a look.
