Watch: Children of Kilkenny school respond to video of teachers missing them

If you weren't moved by yesterday's heartwarming video from the staff of St John of God Primary School to the students they miss right now, you will need to be made of stone for this:

The girls have responded in kind with their own video, saying a big hello to all their teachers and people working at the school.

Emma McGuinness' daughter Ellie attends the local school, and thought it might be nice if the students could send their love back.

"Ellie was so emotional watching it and she wanted to send one back to her teachers," says Emma.

"We put our minds together, messaged lots of other mammies from the school that I had contacts for and WOW..... the response was AMAZING. All the girls shared the same feelings of missing their teachers and friends so much and wanting to send them a message back.

WE MISS YOU and can not wait to see you all again very soon xxx