Kilkenny's 'Artemis Fowl' star Ferdia Shaw reveals why he's vegan

As Artemis Fowl launches on Disney+ this month, the film's star, Ferdia Shaw, discusses the lessons he's learned from his animal companions – and why he wishes everyone were vegan.

"My dog has taught me that it's really the simple things that can make her so happy. Like, all she needs is a family to love her," says Shaw, jokingly adding, "And my cat has taught me that she's the boss."

For Shaw, there's no difference between the animals in his family and a pig or a cow in the meat industry.

"They're both animals, and they both just need love," he says. "It's disgusting how they're treated on these farms. They're living in their own filth, and some animals don't even ever see the light of day. In 50 years' time, I hope that we will look back on our treatment of animals with disgust."

Shaw joins a growing list of celebrities – including Paul McCartney, Peter Dinklage, and Alan Cumming – who have teamed up with PETA or its international affiliates to promote kindness towards animals.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Foundation – whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat" is an animal welfare charity.

