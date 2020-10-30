Watch: Kilkenny musician’s songs online amid lockdown - with a special Halloween hit

A local singer-songwriter released a number of new songs which he penned during the last lockdown, and they are now available on Youtube.

Mick Citern Walsh will be known to readers from the Monday night sessions in Cleere’s Theatre and Bar and other live music events. Last year, he launched his albu m at Watergate Theatre.

In March, when the first Covid restrictions hit, he took to Facebook Live, performing an evening concert 15 weeks in a row. He decided to use the time spent in lockdown wisely, also writing some new songs.

One which caught plenty of people’s attention was the result of a collaboration between Mick and an old school pal, Pat Coughlan. Pat had put words together in verse during the lockdown and called it ‘The Universal Health Care Workers’. Mick put the music to it, and recorded it with six other songs.

They include ‘The Silent Enemy’, based on the return of a little bird perched on a lamp post, while another is based on the journey made last year by local man Tom Kennedy, a friend of Mick’s. The song is called ‘From Ballycallan to the North Cape’, and is based on the trip that Tom made on a tandem bike with a team of his friends, who set off from Ballycallan to the North Cape.

Mick followed the journey as it was logged to a Whatsapp group and composed a song about the adventure. The video features clips from Tom cycling.

The other songs include ‘Hallowe’en Night’ (main video) — an October song which has drawn a lot of attention using a harmonica among other instruments to drive the music on — and ‘Gold Silver Bronze’, a civil rights song based on the 1968 Olympics. Finally, last

January Mick took a short holiday in Teneriffe, and penned ‘Off to Teneriffe in the Morning’ based on that adventure.

RECORDED

The tracks were recorded in Joseph O’ Faolain’s studio in Freshford using a small team of top class musicians.

“I thank all the people that helped me make this new project,” says Mick.

The videos are available to watch and listen at www.youtube.com/user/mickciternwalsh.

On Monday, November 9, Irish Music Magazine will be sharing his Facebook livestream. Their Christmas annual will alsoo have a feature on him and the new recordings.