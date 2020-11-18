WATCH VIDEO: Music Generation Kilkenny releases new single

Ahead of World Children’s day this Friday, young people from Music Generation Kilkenny release their debut single titled Feel The Victory.

Following an intensive virtual song-writing camp, the young people of Music Generation Kilkenny wrote, performed and recorded Feel The Victory at the DRUM Youth Centre, in partnership with Foróige.

Written during lockdown by the talented young people of Music Generation Kilkenny, the video was produced and shot in Kilkenny city.

Commenting on the single, Kilkenny native and Music Generation Development Officer Sinéad Blanchfield, said: “I am blown away by the musical talent and creativity of the musicians in Kilkenny. Feel The Victory emerged during lockdown. It delivers a message of hope and resilience to young people who are struggling at this difficult time. I couldn’t be more proud of our fine young song-writers performing on the single. I am delighted that Music Generation Kilkenny can continue to give vital access to performance music education and maintain an outlet from creativity in this unusual and challenging time.”

The video for the song was shot by Shane Hatton (Old Mill Pictures) and highlights the impact of the last few months on the young people of Kilkenny. “Despite the challenges, this was a hugely rewarding experience. Their ideas flowed steadily in a fun and inclusive atmosphere where everybody brought something unique to the table. It illustrates the power of musical collaboration from these gifted 11-15 year olds” Mark Colbert (musician educator and producer).

Music Generation Kilkenny is part of Ireland’s national music education programme, initiated by Music Network and co-funded by U2, The programme seeks to transform the lives of children and young people ages 0-18 by creating access to high quality, affordable music tuition in their localities. Locally, the programme is led by Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board in partnership with Kilkenny County Council.