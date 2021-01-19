Watch 'Day in the Life' interview on YouTube

Although a fierce proud Corkman, Chubby Brennan has Kilkenny in his blood after living in Castlecomer for the past 41 years. He was born in Cobh 63 years ago, but with Castlecomer in his veins he couldn’t resist moving to Kilkenny.



He played Gaelic football and hurling for Erin’s Own with the likes of Martin Fogarty, the National Hurling Development manager. During this interview Chubby got a great chuckle out of telling me that he taught Martin Fogarty everything he knows about sport and wonders if Martin put that on his CV when going for the big job in Dublin!



Devilment aside, Chubby Brennan has bags of energy and a big heart. When he is not entertaining us on stage in panto or with the Barn Owl Players you can be sure to find him getting down to the serious job of fundraising for local charities.

I caught up with Chubby to chat about the recent success of the very first virtual Castlecomer Wellie Race.



Here is a glimpse into Chubby’s world…WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL