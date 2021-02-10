WATCH: Irish supermarket staff pull out all the stops with Jerusalema challenge video

The staff of supermarket chain Lidl are the latest to join in on the online fun with their own version of the Jerusalema Dance Challenge.

Staff from nine Lidl stores across the country took part in the performance, featuring footage from stores in Kildare, Enniscorthy, Edenderry, Larne, Mullingar, Gort, Thurles, Clonmel, Cashel and of course their Head Office in Dublin.

The choreographed dance routine, performed to the gospel hit 'Jerusalema', has become a world-wide sensation on social media.

Lidl thanked An Garda Síochána for "getting the ball rolling with the Jerusalema Challenge" after their viral take set the nation dancing away to the South African hit by Master KG.