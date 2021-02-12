WATCH: The best yet?! Newpark Hotel takes on the Jerusalema dance challenge

The good people over at the Newpark Hotel have responded to the Jerusalema dance challenge - and it's one of the best videos yet!

Featuring animals - ponies, chickens and rabbits - from the petting zoo and a snowy-looking Kilkenny, the moves are definitely on point. There's hot tub dancing, a dance on the roof, and even some swimming in full black tie attire. It also features some great looking locations including St Canice's steps and Kilkenny Castle.

The local hotel has now passed the challenge on to another South-east business. Have a look at the video and enjoy!