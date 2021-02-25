VIDEO: Kilkenny man to feature on first episode of new 'Eating With The Enemy' series

A Kilkenny man features in a brand new series airing on Virgin Media One next week in which strangers with extremely opposing views are paired together for a meal to see whether they can find any common ground in a real life conversation.

Luke (24) is passionate about how politics affects working people, and is critical of the European Union. His dinner companion is law lecturer, Bashir, living in Drogheda and originally from Nigeria. Among the topics the two discuss are racism, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Brexit, the Elite, and social politics in the USA.

Virgin Media Television has announced that brand new Irish series, ‘Eating With The Enemy’ will launch on Wednesday, March 3 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

In each episode, we see four separate couples who have been matched by their differences. The pairs are presented with a menu of thought-provoking questions designed with the series psychologist, Dr Malie Coyne and psychotherapist Richard Hogan, to break through the small talk and get to the heart of what makes us human - our differences and our commonalities.

The questions are designed both to provoke but to also bridge perceived gaps. Can a vegan and a beef farmer find common ground? Can a Trump supporter convince his dinner partner that he did some good during his presidency? Will a priest and a drag queen share any similar views or life experiences? Tune in to Virgin Media One to find out.

In the 21st century most people don't leave their comfort zone. Social media, with its filter bubbles and echo chambers reinforces this phenomenon. Dialogue with people who have different opinions can be inflammatory and rarely do we hear each other out before someone is shut down, or even cancelled. In the era of Brexit, Climate Change, the Vaccination debate, too many people fail to interact meaningfully with anyone who disagrees with their worldview.

In this social experiment, the question is asked - in an increasingly polarised world can we find common ground with our perceived enemies? Do we have more in common than we think?