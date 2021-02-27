WATCH: Wow! Stunning scenery and moves as Graig' delivers top class Jerusalema
Another superb Jerusalema video is doing the rounds this evening - this time from Graignamanagh who have absolutely nailed it with a brilliant performance of the challenge that continues to sweep around the world.
Rising drone shots across familiar places and pieces of scenery are the hallmark of this one - while local groups, Graignamanagh Brass Band, Aldi staff, emergency services - including gardaí and the fire and rescue team - are all involved.
Celebrity chef and broadcaster Edward Hayden is also among those leading the way. A huge number of people right across the community seem to have taken part. Have a look!
