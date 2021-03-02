WATCH: Calling all Kilkenny Cats! Don the green for St Patrick's Day virtual parade

The Kilkenny People newspaper are asking the great Kilkenny people at home and abroad to get involved and be part of our virtual parade.

Don your green and send in a short video clip to say 'Happy St Patrick's Day Kilkenny' or whatever message you would like to send out to celebrate the day.

Please send video clips to the Festival by March 7 to address admin@ stpatricksfestivalkilkenny.com.

The St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny hopes that you will tune in on March 17 for a great online programme - all details on www.stpatricksfestivalkilkenny.com.