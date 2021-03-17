Watch: Time to tune in for St Patrick's Day Kilkenny!

Happy St Patrick's Day, Kilkenny!

There's lots going on - and here, our own Siobhan Donohoe gives a brief outline of what's in store. All the events of the day and evening will take place online at www.stpatricksfestivalkilkenny.com beginning at 11.30am this morning, running right through to 9pm.

The day will be packed with music, arts activities, storytelling, animation, singing and environmental activities as the programme which has been in production for months swings into action.

Check it out!