WATCH: Wolfwalkers come home in a special Kila concert celebration

As the crew from Cartoon Saloon bask in the glow of multiple nominations and award wins for their latest feature film, WolfWalkers, they took some time out from the virtual red carpet to play their part in Kilkenny’s celebration of our national holiday.

WolfWalkers draws heavily on the rich Irish mythology, folklore and landmarks readily available in Kilkenny. Scenes from the film provide the backdrop during this very special performance by musical partners Kila, who teamed up with Cartoon Saloon’s regular composer Bruno Coulais for the third time to create the soundtrack to the film.

If you missed the special concert on St Patrick's Day the event is available for free, worldwide all thanks to the event partners Kilkenny County Council, St. Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny, Cartoon Saloon, Kíla and Culture Ireland.