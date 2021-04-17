WATCH: Kilkenny's Lotto winning shop revealed

A popular service station in Kilkenny City has been confirmed as the winning location for last Wednesday night’s winning Lotto jackpot ticket worth €12,740,043. The winning Normal Play ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Circle K service station which is situated on the Waterford Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the Kilkenny player who scooped the €12,740,043 Lotto jackpot on Wednesday night has made contact and arrangements are now being made for their prize to be paid.

Paul Dixon, Senior Director of Retail Sales and Operations at Circle K Ireland said: “I’d like to congratulate our customer who has won this week’s €12.7 million Lotto jackpot. As the biggest Lotto jackpot win in four years, it is a momentous occasion for us and a life changing moment for the winner. We are delighted for our colleagues at Circle K Waterford Road and congratulate them as well. I wish the winner well as they enter a new and exciting chapter in their life.”

Wednesday night’s €12,740,043 Lotto jackpot win is incredibly the 12th highest Lotto jackpot won since the game’s inception in 1988.