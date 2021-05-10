VIDEO: Murdered Kilkenny woman featured in true crime series on TG4

A new and compelling four-part true crime documentary series that shines a light on the impact unprovoked murder cases have on families and communities in Ireland will air later this month on TG4.

Episode 1, airing on May 19, brings the viewer back in time to the community of Kilkenny City in September 1987 when the community woke to the news that 69-year-old Ann Nancy Smyth, a widow who lived alone, died in a fire that destroyed her small cottage on Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny. A well-known and popular figure around Kilkenny, her death sent shockwaves through the entire community. Initially thought to be a tragic housefire, it later transpired that Nancy had died from strangulation. Her nephew, Des Murphy, recalls that it was at the morgue, when called to identify her body that he noticed marks on her neck.

On the night that Nancy died, she had been seen arguing with local man, John Joseph Malone. Malone denied murdering Nancy, and with all forensic evidence destroyed by the fire, Gardaí were left with little or no evidence to convict him.

However, in 2012, a Cold Case Review was opened and a fresh Garda appeal brought forward new information. This information came in the form of a witness who could place Malone at the scene of the crime and witnessed him threaten Nancy, and another witness to whom Malone confessed the murder.

For the first time, these key witnesses, Geraldine Brennan and Jude Curran, tell their story of how Nancy’s own community who finally brought her killer to justice 30 years after she was brutally murdered.

Marí inár Measc will air on TG4 on May 19 at 9.30pm.