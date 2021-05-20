WATCH: Kilkenny Castle lights up with LOVE for a very special exhibition

Amber Women's Refuge celebrated International Day of Light and International Day of Living Together by lighting up their L O V E Exhibition at Kilkenny Castle.

This exhibition is inspired by the Martin Luther King quote:

“Darkness cannot put out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

The team at Amber Women’s Refuge brought The One Million Stars Project to Ireland and the exhibition includes thousands of hand woven stars in solidarity against violence and gender based violence.

Weavers include TY students from St Brigid’s College Callan, Kilkenny College, Presentation Secondary and Loreto Kilkenny Carlow College St Patricks, Syrian Weaving groups, Droichead FRC Callan and many weavers that kept connected throughout lockdown.

Minister Malcolm Noonan joined on the night along with Elaine Dalton from Garda Protective Services Kilkenny. Committee members were also present along with representatives from St Patricks College in Carlow.

Organisers thanked all the star weavers and hope to have an event where all our star weavers and supporters can be present. The exhibition runs until June 7 at Kilkenny Castle Park.

To donate to Amber or find out more and register with the weaving project visit www.onemillionstarsireland.ie