WATCH: HSE thank people of Kilkenny for their understanding during current IT crisis

The Chief Officer of South East Community Healthcare has thanked the public and her staff colleagues for their understanding whilst health services are under additional pressure at the moment.

The IT systems used from day to day to deliver and administer community healthcare services throughout counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford are shut down. It is a precaution, whilst the HSE and the authorities address the effects of a cyber attack.

It comes whilst the health services are still managing its way through the Covid 19 pandemic - in relation to which, the Chief Officer reminds everyone as to the importance of staying safe and to observe all public health guidelines.

Speaking in a video message, Ms. Killeen White said:

“I want to thank all of our patients, their families and the general public for their understanding, as we do our best to keep essential services going.”

“I want to thank the thousands of my health service colleagues across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford. Their extraordinary efforts, once again, to serve the population that depend on us, are deeply appreciated.”

“All Community Healthcare appointments - for example, at Health Centres, home help, at Mental Health clinics, with therapists and support workers from disability services - will continue to happen. You will be contacted by the HSE if there is any change.”

“Business as usual applies at the HSE’s Covid 19 Vaccination Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Enniscorthy and Waterford and people can continue to register for and will receive vaccine appointments.”

“Until further notice, you can attend on a walk in basis - no appointment necessary - at existing HSE Covid 19 Testing Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.”

“A section on the HSE web site is being updated regularly with information for the public on hospital, community healthcare and other services that may or may not be affected. That section also contains important, up to date information for staff. See: Health service disruptions - HSE.ie”

“South East Community Healthcare is also providing update through our Twitter account, the handle for which is @SouthEastCH.”

“The HSE’s information line continues to be available to help with any of your queries at lo call (1850) 24 1850.”



“Our apologies for any inconvenience, thank you for sticking with us and please be assured that every effort is being made to resolve this problem.”