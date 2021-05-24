Siobhán O’Sullivan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Mount Juliet Estate has been crowned one of Kilkenny’s Hospitality Heroes, awarded by Iconic Newspapers and the Kilkenny People.

The Hospitality Heroes series is an initiative where we recognise those who are heroes in their field and who are bouncing back to get the hospitality industry ready to reopen

Siobhán’s first taste of the hospitality business started at a very young age, working in the family business –The Shebeen Bar in Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry. Hospitality came naturally to her and she decided to forge a career in the hotel business.

Even though she was reared in the Kingdom of Tourism, Siobhán champions Kilkenny every step of the way. She brings over 20 years’ experience within various facets of the hospitality industry and within the luxury 5 star arena, to her role at Mount Juliet Estate.

Siobhán is looking forward to welcoming guests back to the Estate again, all 500 acres of it! Mount Juliet has two five star hotels on the ground with a Michelin Star Restaurant overlooking the River Nore.

The team at Mount Juliet are particularly looking forward to hosting the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in July, which was postponed in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

Siobhan’s encourages everyone to embrace the great outdoors and make some beautiful memories this summer. There’s an array of outdoor activities on Mount Juliet Estate – archery, salmon and trout fishing, falconry, equestrian, spa, and a world championship golf course. Salmon fishing is catch and release but if you are lucky enough to catch a beautiful brown trout, the chefs will cook if for your dinner that evening!

Listen to Siobhán O’Sullivan’s interview as she reveals some unheard stories of Mount Juliet Estate and its past.