Watch: Community health services in Kilkenny still operating following cyber attack
Community Healthcare appointments in Kilkenny are proceeding following the recent cyber attack.
Business as usual also applies at the all five of the HSE’s Covid 19 vaccination centres throughout the South East and people can continue to register for and will receive vaccine appointments.
The existing five HSE Covid 19 testing centres in the region also continue to operate seven days a week on a walk in basis (no appointment necessary) basis.
