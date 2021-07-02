Title sponsors of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open are delighted to be in Kilkenny

Kilkenny welcomes Sinéad El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing for Dubai Duty Free (DDF) to Mount Juliet Estate. Dublin born, Sinéad is on her first trip home to Ireland from Dubai since the start of the pandemic and is delighted to be attending the DDF Irish Open this week.

Sinéad El Sibai - Senior Vice President of Marketing, at Dubai Duty Free

Speaking to Sinéad on the first tee box at Mount Juliet Golf Course she told us how they are delighted to be here this week, "we are very happy that DDF has continued it's sponsorship and that we can enjoy all the beauty of Kilkenny. Just look at all the people around us, everyone is wearing masks and taking precautions by social distancing and the weather is just gorgeous.”

DDF first started supporting the Men’s and Women’s Dubai Tennis Tournament 29 years ago and were the first in the world to give equal prize money to both genders. Today this tournament brings in US$1.3billion media coverage for DDF.

In Ireland DDF has sponsored the DDF Irish Derby for 13 years and DDF Irish Open since 2015. Last year I spoke with its Chairman, Galway man Colm McLoughlin. He was really excited to be attending the 2020 DDF Irish Open in Kilkenny but unfortunately that did not happen due to the pandemic.

Instead this year Sinéad takes his place, she tells us “unfortunately Colm and his wife are unable to come, but they send all their best regards and they are here in spirit. I am delighted to represent Dubai Duty Free, Colm and all my colleagues.”