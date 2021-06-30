WATCH: McIlroy, Sexton and DJ under way at DDF Irish Open in Kilkenny

Kilkenny People's Siobhan Donohoe is at Mount Juliet to get the lowdown on today's Pro-Am

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Rory McIlroy, Jonny Sexton, DJ Carey and Henry Shefflin are some of the big names already in action today at the Dubai Duty Free Pro Am at Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny!

They've been soaking up the nice weather on the immaculate course this morning as the competition heats up also.

The Kilkenny People's Siobhan Donohoe caught up with PGA professional and director of golf at the Mount Juliet Estate Matt Sandercock after the first groups teed off.

"More to go this afternoon - some great players out there," says Matt.

Check out Matt's Day in the Life with Siobhan here.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open starts tomorrow, Thursday, July 1 and runs until Sunday, July 4 at the Mount Juliet Estate.

