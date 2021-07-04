WATCH who the people of Kilkenny predict will win the DDF Irish Open

The final of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open tees off today at Mount Juliet Estate. Despite the change of weather over the weekend spectators are in high spirits and can't wait to see who will win today.
We went behind the scenes to find out who you think might win the DDF Irish Open. Lucas Herbert, the Australian golfer is strongly predicted to drive to victory after leading from the start.
One sure bet is that Siobhan Donohoe had way too much fun reporting on this one! Watch our video as she gets your predictions and picks up some golf tips on the way.
The winner is expected to be announced shortly after 5pm today.
