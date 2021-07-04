WATCH: 'Kilkenny - awesome place!' - Irish open winner Herbert Lucas

Australian Herbert Lucas has won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny.
The competition was blessed with sunshine and dry weather right until the final afternoon of golf today. The rain didn't deter the crowds from turning out to enjoy proceedings, however.
"Kilkenny - awesome place. Didn't get out on the town much, but Mount Juliet - phenomenal," Lucas told the Kilkenny People's Siobhan Donohoe shortly after his big win.
