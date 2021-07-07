Green with envy!

A special thank you was included in the European Tour's closing speech on Sunday at the prize giving on the 18th tee for Lucas Herbert, winner of the DDF Irish Open 2021. It went to Head Greenkeeper Martin Lehane, his team and all the volunteers.
"Gentlemen you should be commended for your work, it is truly fantastic what you did for us this week. Comments from the players have been great and it's a testament of all your hard work, from the volunteer greenkeepers to the permanent staff. Well done to Martin Lehane and his team on presenting this course to the world this week."
Looks like all those 4.30am starts were worth it!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.