WATCH: Charity recording helping Kilkenny women and children affected by domestic abuse

Over €18,000 has been raised in the last year for local women and children experiencing domestic abuse by Safe Ireland’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund and a charity recording of the Cranberries song “Dreams”.

Amber Womens Refuge released details of the amounts raised for women and children in Kilkenny and Carlow today, a year on from the recording by ‘Women in Harmony’, a collective of 40 Irish female artists.

43 women and 87 children across Kilkenny and Carlow have been supported to date by the Emergency fund and the “Dreams” recording. The fund, a national Safe Ireland Covid-19 initiative, was distributed to local domestic abuse services across the country. Amber, the specialist local domestic abuse service, has received to date over €18,000 in charitable contributions from the fund.

The charitable contributions provided a lifeline for local domestic abuse victims, many of whom were experiencing financial abuse, as well as other forms of abuse. Financial abuse occurs when the abusive partner uses access to money as a means of exerting power and control, resulting in some women and children becoming financially destitute. The help provided by Safe Ireland’s “Dreams” fund to victims in Kilkenny and Carlow ranged from assistance with legal fees for child custody issues and travel costs for families travelling inter-county to seek refuge, to purchasing food and other essentials for those living with or fleeing violence and abuse in their homes.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a 43% increase in the amount of women and children reaching out to domestic abuse services for support.

“We’d like to thank everyone in Kilkenny and Carlow who has contributed to Safe Ireland’s Covid-19 fund and to the “Dreams” recording so far. I’d also like to express our thanks to Safe Ireland for distributing the monies raised to domestic abuse services like Amber and others across the country. The monies Amber has received from the fund have gone directly to women and children affected by domestic abuse in our locality, providing a real lifeline to some families who don’t have access to other financial supports.” said Lisa Morris, Manager, Amber Womens Refuge.

“The pandemic has put extra pressure on already stretched domestic abuse services like ours. It has been wonderful, in such a challenging year, to be in a position to directly help vulnerable local women and children living with or fleeing violence and abuse in their homes.” continued Lisa Morris.

According to recent data released by Womens Aid, there were over 31,000 disclosures of abuse against women and children in Ireland in 2020. 5,928 of these were disclosures of abuse against children. 1 in 4 Irish women and 1 in 7 Irish men will experience abuse from an intimate partner in their lifetime.

The amount raised nationally over the last year by the Covid-19 Emergency Fund and the “Dreams” charity recording is over €230,000. These monies were distributed to local frontline domestic abuse services by Safe Ireland, the national advocacy body for women and children affected by domestic abuse.

The artists who contributed to the recording included Imelda May, Moya Brennan, Lisa Hannigan, Allie Shercock and Una Healy. The song has received over 5 million streams on Spotify and the video has been viewed over 3 million times on social media. It made history by gathering together the most Irish female artists ever on one song.

Amber Womens Refuge provides emergency refuge accommodation and community-based support services to women and children throughout Kilkenny and county Carlow who are victims of domestic violence and abuse. Donations to Amber can be made at www.amberwomensrefuge.ie