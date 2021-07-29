Watch: Rough Magic give us an insight into their latest offering at the Kilkenny Arts Festival

Tonic by Fionn Foley is a spectacular new comedy musical coming to Kilkenny Arts Festival in August.
On the first day of rehearsals, a camera crew followed Fionn, fellow cast members Juliette Crosbie, Aoife Kelly, director Ronan Phelan and stage manager Cian Mulhall as they tackle the challenge of staging new writing. Tonic is a spectacular new medicine show infused with a wild, genre-spanning live score and staged with dystopian panache.
Tonic will run from August 8 to 11 at the Cathedral Orchard at St Canice's Cathedral. Tickets are €20 and the show will run for 70 mins approximately (without an interval).
