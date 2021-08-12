WATCH: Danesfort Delight as the first sod is turned

The excitement at Danesfort GAA Club was unmistakable earlier on Monday as the first sod was turned on what will be a colossal new building works project, after many years of planning.

The new development will consist of a state-of-the-art astro turf pitch and walking track upgrade, set to become an all-weather track with lighting.

The planned resurfacing of the ball wall area which will include netting and also a new Danesfort GAA clubhouse with meeting room, office, four dressing rooms, referee’s room and activity room / gym.

Speaking as the first sod was being dug, Club Chairman Jim Tierney said: “Today is a massive milestone in the history of our club. These new facilities can benefit everyone in our parish and beyond. Our club has been built on the great work of so many people that have gone before us. These new facilities will add so much for the current players and community but also for the future generations to come. 2022 will be our club’s centenary, our 100th birthday and aiming to have the development complete by then will make it even more special. A special word of thanks also to Taxback.com, as without their generous

sponsorship this development would not be able to take place."



All Ireland winner, All Star hurler and Development Committee Member Paul Murphy went on to add that “It’s a really exciting initiative for us to all be involved with, as the benefits for our club and wider community are going to be massive. You can already feel the energy at the club grounds in the anticipation of the new facilities. We are really grateful for Taxbacks sponsorship as it will cover 70% of the development costs and as a club and community we are aiming to raise the rest. We have already kicked off some fund raising initiatives."



For more on this exciting new development for Danesfort Hurling and Camogie Club please visit www.danesforgaa.ie