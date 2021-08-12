Made in Kilkenny - an exhibition well worth a visit

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the MADE in Kilkenny bespoke craft collective and it has been a challenging and rewarding journey for all of those involved.
Please come out and support our local art and craft makers exhibiting around the city and county until August 15. For more information visit http://www.madeinkilkenny.ie/ and http://akafringe.com/
