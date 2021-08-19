WATCH: Panto Dame D-Buffy returns to her roots in Kilkenny!

There’s a new stage school coming to Kilkenny and they are now enrolling for September. Siobhan Donohoe caught up with School Director Rob Murphy aka D-Buffy at the press photocall in Langtons. Rob Murphy the ‘Queen of Panto Dames’ whose parents are from Kilkenny is delighted to be returning to his routes with his Dramatic Action Stage School.

Siobhan Donohoe joining D-Buffy (Rob Murphy) and his students at the launch of Dramatic Action Kilkenny (photo by Harry Reid)

Speaking to Siobhan in the Set Theatre this week he explained why his character D-Buffy is returning to her roots! “My parents are from Gowran and I absolutely love it down here in Kilkenny. I have amazing memories as a child in Kilkenny, especially supporting the cats in Croke Park with my Kilkenny jersey on.”

Rob has been running two other stage schools in Dublin and Kildare for the past 14 years. His dream was to always open one up in Kilkenny, “I feel like the Covid has given people so much time, especially in the arts to reflect on what they want to do. Life is too short and since I’ve always wanted to come back to Kilkenny to teach, I said to myself – Rob just do it.”

Rob Murphy the ‘Queen of Panto Dames’

He adds “there seems to be great demand in Kilkenny for preforming art classes so we are bringing five classes with a fantastic team of teachers to Kilkenny every Tuesday to Kilkenny Rugby Club.”

The new stage school caters for kids between ages 3 to 20 years old. “We are very busy for the tots and juniors, thanks so much to the people of Kilkenny for your support. We are looking for more teenagers to join, who want to dance, sing and act and love being on stage,” says Rob.

To join call or text: 087 6720651 or email dramticaction@hotmail.com or www.dramaticactions.ie