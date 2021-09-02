On tonight - Kilkenny's two make up stars in new reality show, Glow Up Ireland

Not to be missed - two of Kilkenny’s talented makeup artists will feature in a brand new reality series on RTÉ 2 tonight at 9.35pm.
Carol Knox and Michael Ryan will be on our screens as part of Glow Up Ireland, which starts on RTÉ 2 on Thursday.
Follow the Kilkenny People's weekly Glow Down on Glow Up Ireland.
