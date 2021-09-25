The woods are alive with the sound of music!

September Sounds kicked off last night at Woodstock Gardens, Co. Kilkenny. Here is a taste of the beautiful performance from Kilkenny's own world renowned concert violinist Patrick Joseph Rafter. He was accompanied by his parents Maura and Paddy Rafter. Magical was the only way to describe the evening and the venue.

The people of Kilkenny are looking forward to more great live music this weekend around the city and county. With live acts preforming tonight in Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre and on Sunday at the Butler Gallery.

An important message from the organisers - "If people have tickets and cannot make it, please get in contact with us and give your tickets back. The concerts are free with limited numbers that can attend, so we would appreciate your co-operation as we have a waiting list."

Fear not if have you have missed out on this weekend's performances, as there's more to come on Kilkenny Day, Oct 10th. However booking is vital.

Hats off to Marian Flannery, Andrea Keogh and their team, the Kilkenny County Council and The Watergate Theatre. Thank you for bringing us September Sounds, a series of free concerts to celebrate the come back of live music.