11/10/2021

Watch: Kilkenny cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty recalls her proud camogie days for Kilkenny Day

Reporter:

Siobhan Donohoe

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Not alone is Fidelis Doherty the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, but she was also a very keen and proud past camogie player for Glenmore.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People this week, while having a few pucks, she recalled her glory days on the pitch. 

"When I joined Glenmore, I was late coming to the game, but I loved every minute of it. We won an Intermediate County Final in 1988 and I had two small children at the time. I used to have a 22 year girl marking me and I remember asking her to have a bit of respect for someone so much older than her! I also played senior for one game and we were trashed off the field!"

Fidelis talks about how she loves to see women and girls in sport: "I absolutely loved the game, training, and the camaraderie and push that it gives you to be fit."

As a proud past player, she is delighted to see the future of GAA in safe hands as Glenmore, Tullogher, Rosbercon (GTR) play in Under 14 All-Ireland in UL, followed by Piltown Under 11 boys playing from Piltown.

