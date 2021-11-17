Kilkenny location included in 2021 Green Flag Community Awards

A Kilkenny location has been included in this year's Green Flag Community Awards.

Thomastown Food Garden is among the recipients of the 2021 Green Flag Community Awards, which are available to public town parks, country parks, gardens, cemeteries, nature parks and green spaces from across the whole country.

Once again more Green Flag Awards have been secured by Irish Parks and Gardens than by any country, other than the UK where the scheme originated in 1996. The 2021 Green Flag Awards were announced today by An Taisce Environmental Education, acknowledging Ireland’s best public Parks and Gardens.

International accreditation for public park excellence in Ireland has increased again this year, to reach over 100 accredited public green spaces. Ireland was today awarded a total of 103 Green Flag sites, comprised of 84 formal public Green Flag Park sites, along with 19 volunteer run Green Community Sites.

This year has seen the number of Green Flag Community Award sites in Ireland continue to increase. Across Ireland, 19 community groups are being acknowledged for the excellence of their volunteer run community green spaces this year.

The Green Flag Community Award extends the scheme to include community initiatives such as Community Gardens, Community Parks, and Tidy Towns Projects. By providing community green spaces with access to Green Flag Award best practice we empower community groups to improve their local community and environment.