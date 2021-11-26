WATCH: Butler Gallery Kilkenny Christmas Benefit Auction

Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers will take place at Lyrath Estate Manor House, this evening (Friday, November 26).
We spoke to Anna O'Sullivan, Director of Butler Gallery and recent winner at the Kilkenny People of the Year Awards, to see what it's all about.
Location: Lyrath Estate (Conference Centre) and Online at www.fonsiemealy.ie
Drinks reception and viewing: 6.00pm - 8.00pm (Covid Certs will be required at the hotel)
Auction: 8.00-10.00pm
View Catalogue link and Register here for Online Bidding: Butler Gallery Benefit Auction in Partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers
Commission free for the purchaser other than 3% for internet purchases.
Tickets: Start at €50 and include a drinks reception with canapés, charcuterie platters and live music.
Purchase Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction Tickets https://www.butlergallery.ie/christmas-benefit-auction-tickets-2021
