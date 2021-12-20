WATCH: Liam Ó Maonlaí ahead of his Kilkenny performance

We caught up with Hothouse Flowers front man Liam Ó Maonlaí, ahead of his Kilkenny solo performance this evening.
He was joined in St. Canice's Cathedral by West-Kerry concertina player Cormac Begley, and award-winning multi-instrumental folk artist John Francis Flynn.
The December Sounds series, part of Kilkenny Yulefest, was the first concert out of the next three nights. All performances will to be played at the earlier time of 6pm, due to the new restrictions that came into force today.
