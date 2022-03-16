Search

18 Mar 2022

WATCH: St. Patrick's Festival Kilkenny kicks off with a yeehaw!!

Not to be missed - the largest US marching band will perform today

Reporter:

Siobhan Donohoe

16 Mar 2022 9:49 AM

Email:

siobhan.donohoe@iconicnews.ie

Starting off the festival with a yeehaw yesterday, was the Hardin Simmons Cowboy Band from West Texas, who performed to outstanding crowds on the first day of the six-day festival.

Our Mayor Andrew McGuinness and Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty take part in the celebrations too with some square dancing!  

Take an early lunch break today and come see the the largest US marching band take to our medieval streets. Doing what they do best the Marching Illini will march through Kilkenny from the Castle Road down High Street beginning at 12noon on Wednesday, March 16. They will then return to the Castle where they will perform in the Castle grounds along with the Second Time Rounders. It’s one of the biggest collections of American Marching Bands Kilkenny will have ever seen! 

For more information on today's events visit StPatricksFestivalKilkenny.com/programme

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media