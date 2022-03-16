WATCH: St. Patrick's Festival Kilkenny kicks off with a yeehaw!!

Starting off the festival with a yeehaw yesterday, was the Hardin Simmons Cowboy Band from West Texas, who performed to outstanding crowds on the first day of the six-day festival.
Our Mayor Andrew McGuinness and Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty take part in the celebrations too with some square dancing!
Take an early lunch break today and come see the the largest US marching band take to our medieval streets. Doing what they do best the Marching Illini will march through Kilkenny from the Castle Road down High Street beginning at 12noon on Wednesday, March 16. They will then return to the Castle where they will perform in the Castle grounds along with the Second Time Rounders. It’s one of the biggest collections of American Marching Bands Kilkenny will have ever seen!
For more information on today's events visit StPatricksFestivalKilkenny.com/programme
