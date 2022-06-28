WATCH: How is Olympian Greg O’Shea teeing up for the Pro-Am at the Horizon Irish Open?

At a very wind-swept Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby last weekend, we asked the best dressed judge and Olympian Greg O’Shea how he is feeling in the run up to Pro-Am at the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

"I have played in major sporting events all around the world, including the Olympics, but I am more nervous about playing the Pro-Am this week," said Greg O'Shea.

However, we think he underestimates himself, especially with a handicap of 16 for a fella who only plays ten times a year. "I really enjoy the game, I bring a great attitude, just not great golf!"

Greg's dad will caddy for him at the Pro-Am and we can confirm that he is playing with rugby star Rob Kearney and broadcacster Dermot Whelan. The trio should make some interesting viewing for the public, as they tee off on Wednesday afternoon on the championship course.

“There’s a bit of a change around this year, as the Ams will get to play with two professional golfers," explained Matt Sandercock, Director of Golf at Mount Juliet Estate. "They will have a pro for the first nine holes and a different pro for the next nine holes, so it will be a different team dynamic and fantastic as they get to play with two of the world’s best players.”

Sponsors and members also play the Pro-Am on Wednesday June 29, making up the field with following celebs; golfer Leonia Maguire, former Ireland and Manchester United footballer John O’Shea, TV personality and entrepreneur Spencer Matthews, actor James Nesbitt, rugby star Rob Kearney, Olympian Greg O’Shea, former Galway hurler Joe Canning and three-time Derby-winning Jockey Johnny Murtagh, former Ireland international soccer stars Robbie Keane and Stephen Hunt, snooker legend Ken Doherty and ex Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé along with world number one Disability Golfer Brendan Lawlor, and popular Today FM broadcaster Dermot Whelan.

They will join Irish golf heroes Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power on the pristine fairways at the Kilkenny venue, in the traditional curtain-raiser for the main event. At the end of play for the Pro-Am on Wednesday, the ever-popular Toploader will take to the stage to entertain the crowd, no doubt we will all be Dancing in the Moonlight!