WATCH: Comedy Gold! This Kilkenny man had us in the stitches at the Ploughing

Eamon Hughes from Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny gave us the best giggle at this year's National Ploughing Championships.
He entertained the queue of people waiting for the toilets, as well as our reporter Siobhan Donohoe.
Evening of jewellery and metalwork with the Design & Crafts Council inspired by Thomastown’s Sessions House
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.