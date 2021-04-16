VIDEO: Shefflin asks Kilkenny people to continue supporting homeless charities

Henry Shefflin shared his thoughts with Kilkenny People today about homelessness during the ongoing global pandemic based on his recent experiences in outreach.

The Kilkenny hurling maestro also commended the work being done by local community groups such as Kilkenny Helping The Homeless.

"We're very fortunate in Kilkenny to have people like Mary and Brendan Pierce and the other volunteers. We have some amazing local charities, amazing volunteers, lots of people donating clothes and food. The ask is that we continue to do that and I ask the people of Kilkenny to continue to do that," he said.

"The pandemic has brought out a very good side of the Irish public but unfortunately with the hardships brought on by the pandemic we could continue to see more and more people facing the prospect of becoming homeless," he added.

Kilkenny Helping The Homeless are dedicated to helping people in the community who have been affected by the housing and homeless crisis. Follow their Facebook page to keep up to date with their donation drives, volunteer work and latest news.