WATCH: 'Save Smithwick's Experience Kilkenny' petition presentation

Chairperson of Kilkenny Vintners Association Anthony Morrisson handed overnearly 7,000 petition signatures to drinks giant Diageo in a symbolic ceremony in Kilkenny city today.

The handover showcased the importance of The Smithwick's Experience to the people of Kilkenny took place today outside the main Experience building.

"Nearly 7,000 signatures have been printed off as a recognition of the people of Kilkenny and the greater South East region and what this means to them," Anthony said.

"We want the Smithwick's Experience reopened, for the negotiations to continue and to get a resolution and a solution that works for everybody."