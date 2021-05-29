WATCH: Kilkenny publican explains the latest Smithwick's Experience developments

Kilkenny People sat down with local publican Brendan Treacy (Matt The Millers) to break down the latest developments in the #SaveSmithwicksKilkenny campaign.

Following a meeting with the publicans and hoteliers of Kilkenny yesterday, Diageo have agreed to explore a range of options in a bid to keep Kilkenny's Smithwick's Experience operational.

The planned closure of the well-known tourist attraction was a source of concern for many local people and businesses since the Kilkenny People revealed the proposal earlier this month.