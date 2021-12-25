Róisín Reimagined filmed in Kilkenny cathedral to air on TG4 over Christmas

A thrilling performance of the new Róisín Reimagined concert in Kilkenny with singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and Irish Chamber Orchestra, featuring celebrated soloists will air on Monday, December 27.

This performance was filmed in St Canice’s Cathedral during this year’s Kilkenny Arts Festival. Róisín Reimagined will air Monday December 27 at 8.15pm on TG4 and on the TG4 Player worldwide.

Presenting an exciting cross-genre collaboration between traditional singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, musician and producer Dónal O’Connor, Irish Chamber Orchestra, and six Irish composer/arrangers; Cormac McCarthy, Paul Campbell, Linda Buckley, Sam Perkin, Niamh Varian-Barry, and Michael Keeney who have arranged some of Ireland’s most loved Sean Nós songs for Muireann and the ICO. Soloists also include Mick O’Brien, Aisling Ennis, and Caitríona Frost.

These works typically date from the 16th-19th century, and bear the hallmarks of high art and learning. In many instances, they bear witness to the artistic culture of Gaelic Ireland, which was under siege and endangered; the high art of their era. Among them classics such as Róisín Dubh, An Chúilfhionn, Slán le Máigh & An tSeanbhean Bhocht

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh is firmly established as one of Ireland’s most loved singers. Her renditions of songs such as Mo Ghile Mear & Róisín Dubh, on the television and the airwaves during the lockdown, showcased them to a wider audience, with people commenting about their sense of connectivity to these ancient songs and experiencing an enhanced cultural insight into the Irish psyche. Long regarded as a leading exponent of traditional Irish song, she has reached a point in her career where she is keen to push the boundaries of her own technical and artistic abilities.

Irish Chamber Orchestra has a proven track record of successful collaboration in strengthening and exploring the creative interplay between traditional and classical music genres. The ICO is orchestra-in-residence at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick, and is funded by The Arts Council of Ireland/An Chomhairle Ealaíon.

Dónal O’Connor is considered to be one of Ireland’s most accomplished music and television producers. Having produced & recorded over 50 records for many of Ireland’s leading folk & traditional musicians and singers, he is also an award winning television producer and presenter.