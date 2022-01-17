Kilkenny woman sends out positive message in video for Blue Monday

A champion of youth development in Kilkenny is sending out a positive message to people today, which is known as 'Blue Monday'.

Ebony Masuku who was the recipient of the Kilkenny People of the Year award for Youth Development explained how the challenge came about.

"The third week in January is said to be the most depressing time of the year. With that in mind I decided to embark on a project to try and promote positivity during a time that might be difficult for some.

"I asked everyone in the video to say one nice thing they like in themselves and I challenge you to say one nice thing you like about yourself every day this week. It is so easy for us to dwell on the negatives about ourselves. But what if we challenge the narrative and start looking at the positives that we have to offer as an individual.

Mayor of Kilkenny, Andrew McGuinness commended Ebony Masuku on her project which encourages people to think in a positive way.

“Ebony has really created something positive with this initiative and she is helping to turn around what many people describe as the most depressing day of the year. I’m delighted to support her.

“This time of year is very difficult for many families and individuals. Historically, the third week of January is the hardest week of the year for a lot of people. We all need to be mindful of our own mental health and that of our friends, families and neighbors. I’d like to encourage people to check in on those who may be vulnerable and I’d also remind those who may be suffering in silence that it’s ok not to be ok, help is just a phone call away and nobody should ever feel ashamed to ask for it.