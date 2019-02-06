New Tourism Ireland video highlights beautiful Kilkenny Castle

Tourism Ireland has created a new online film to highlight Ireland’s Ancient East. Featuring Kilkenny Castle, the video is inviting prospective visitors on a journey into the past, to come and experience a destination with 5,000 years of history.

Titled "Top Experiences in Ireland’s Ancient East", Tourism Ireland’s latest video was created to remind people everywhere that Ireland’s Ancient East is a great choice for a holiday or short break. .

The film is being promoted through Tourism Ireland’s social platforms, including Facebook (more than 4.339 million fans worldwide), Twitter (507,000 followers) and YouTube.