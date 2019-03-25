Kilkenny Chef Edward Hayden stars in Agri Aware's #ManyhatsoneCAP advert

Agri Aware, Ireland’s agri-food educational body, has unveiled their exciting new #ManyHatsOneCAP advertisement - starring a local Kilkenny man!

This unique, innovative advertisement aims to showcase the role the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) plays in everyday life in Ireland.

Speaking at the launch Agri Aware Chairman Alan Jagoe said “There is often a misperception out there that CAP is a policy that is just for farmers, but it is so much more than that. Whether you’re drinking your morning latte in Limerick or a farmer working the land in Fermoy CAP affects you. As farmers, we must keep developing and improving our agricultural sector to ensure the sustainable production of quality,safe, traceable food that is affordable for consumers, and CAP is a central part of that. It is vital that the consumer understands this story to ensure the agri-food sector in Ireland continues to survive and thrive”

The advert follows a day in the life of a number of characters who make up the rural landscape in Ireland. It features four major characters which include Kilkenny rural entrepreneur, culinary lecturer and chef Edward Hayden cooking up a storm in his Graignamanagh cookery school; Dr. Dayle Johnston, an Offaly native working in Teagasc Grange making waves in calf health research; Dr. Marijke Beltman a vet based in UCD’s Veterinary hospital talking through her work on UCD Lyon’s Estate and farmer Kevin Moran up before dawn in Galway to milk his dairy herd.

This advert will give millions of viewers across Ireland, many who have no experience of farming or the agri-food sector a glimpse into the role the industry plays in everyday life in Ireland. This campaign kicks off today, Monday, March 25, in cinemas, with an outdoor, tv and radio campaign to follow in the coming weeks.