Amazing! Lady Desart Choir records virtual performance in thanks to our hero frontline workers

The Lady Desart Choir is know for it's beautiful performances - but this latest one will move you to tears.

Members of the choir can't get together at the moment, because of the coronavirus social restrictions, but they have pulled out the stops and put together an amazing virtual choir performance in honour of our hero frontline workers.

Recording individually at home, one singer even recorded from their hot press, the choir has joined together virtually to record this spin-tingling version of Run by Snow Patrol. Soloists are Gemma and Sebastian.

The choir was first set up in 2018 and has grown from a few people singing with a guitar in a school hall to a huge success with a waiting list of more than 40 people who want to join.

This beautiful thank you and tribute is dedicated to all frontline workers:

"From our family to yours. Sending love, light and gratitude to all our frontline workers risking their own health every day for us.

"Here is our first virtual choir, dedicated to you, you light up our spirits so let us light up yours today."