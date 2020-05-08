Kilkenny kids missing their hurling build their own Croke Park!

What do you do when you can't get to Croke Park? You build your own Lego version!

Three Kilkenny youngsters who are missing training and playing with Dicksboro GAA Club, and who won't get to see Kilkenny play at Headquarters this summer, did just that, this week!

Senan, Jill and Jack Dempsey spent three days working on their brilliant build for the Build Croke Park competition. They even made little Lego Kilkenny and Tipperary hurling teams... and of course Kilkenny won the match!